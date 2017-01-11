New TRU Listing For Transformers: The Last Knight Toyline And Prices
Spoilers! 2005 Boards Member Prime135s has uncovered a new Toys “R” Us listing for Transformers: The Last Knight figures. Thanks to the listing, we can now deduce that previously known placeholder names of Jupiter and Mars*are Optimus Prime and Bumblebee respectively. There is also a*third Masterpiece figure going by the placeholder*name of Saturn. Deluxes and Legion figures are listed but remains unnamed. A possible “Gimmick Line” is also revealed by the name of Power Cube Figures. Additionally, a Starter Pack titled as All Spark*is also revealed. We are keeping the best parts of the reveal, after the jump due to » Continue Reading.