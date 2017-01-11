Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page New TRU Listing For Transformers: The Last Knight Toyline And Prices
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,794
New TRU Listing For Transformers: The Last Knight Toyline And Prices


Spoilers! 2005 Boards Member Prime135s has uncovered a new Toys “R” Us listing for Transformers: The Last Knight figures. Thanks to the listing, we can now deduce that previously known placeholder names of Jupiter and Mars*are Optimus Prime and Bumblebee respectively. There is also a*third Masterpiece figure going by the placeholder*name of Saturn. Deluxes and Legion figures are listed but remains unnamed. A possible “Gimmick Line” is also revealed by the name of Power Cube Figures. Additionally, a Starter Pack titled as All Spark*is also revealed. We are keeping the best parts of the reveal, after the jump due to &#187; Continue Reading.

The post New TRU Listing For Transformers: The Last Knight Toyline And Prices appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 11:22 PM   #2
RNSrobot
Animated
RNSrobot's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Edmonton AB
Posts: 1,595
Send a message via AIM to RNSrobot
Re: New TRU Listing For Transformers: The Last Knight Toyline And Prices
Don't fucking care, I'm much more interested in seeing Titans return wave 4 online!
__________________
FEEDBACK THREAD
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050

BEARDED DAD INDIE ROCK
Spotify | Bandcamp | YouTube | Soundcloud
RNSrobot is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 11:24 PM   #3
urfwc
Generation 1
urfwc's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Ontario
Posts: 96
Re: New TRU Listing For Transformers: The Last Knight Toyline And Prices
I'm defiantly intrigued by the Planet Cybertron, I have a funny feeling I'm going all in on this....hmmm...
__________________
Feedback Thread :

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=65059
urfwc is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
1985 G1 Transformer Devastator 90 % Complete
Transformers
Vintage Transformers G1 Generation 1 KO SUPERION AERIALBOTS Set
Transformers
Transformers Original G1 1986 Sky Lynx Complete Figure Works!
Transformers
Vintage 1985 G-1 Transformers Ultra Magnus City Commander COMPLETE With Box
Transformers
G1 Transformers Constructicon Lot Devastator Complete !! with Inst Tech Specs!!
Transformers
Takara/Hasbro G1 Transformers Megatron Decepticon Toy Robot - 100% Com
Transformers
Transformers G1 Minibot "BUMBLEBEE" yellow w/Tech Card *VINTAGE* 1984
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:48 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.