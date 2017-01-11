Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,794

Transformers Earth Wars ? Race Day Mayhem Event



The SpaceApe team have dropped by once again with news of yet another new pair of bots coming to the Earth Wars game! This weekend’s event features Autobot Hound who’s stumbled upon a racetrack. However, one of the cars isn’t what it seems; the arrogant Stunticon, Dragstrip seems to have made his way to Earth and is already burning rubber. Check out the details in full after the jump to find out how to obtain these two new additions to the game and what they’ll do for your squads. Good luck this weekend, gamers! Race Day Mayhem Challenged by Hound,



Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th



