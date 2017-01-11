Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Transformers Earth Wars ? Race Day Mayhem Event


The SpaceApe team have dropped by once again with news of yet another new pair of bots coming to the Earth Wars game! This weekend’s event features Autobot Hound who’s stumbled upon a racetrack. However, one of the cars isn’t what it seems; the arrogant Stunticon, Dragstrip seems to have made his way to Earth and is already burning rubber. Check out the details in full after the jump to find out how to obtain these two new additions to the game and what they’ll do for your squads. Good luck this weekend, gamers! Race Day Mayhem Challenged by Hound, &#187; Continue Reading.

