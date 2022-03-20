Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Generations Legacy Selects Lift-Ticket & Vintage Beast Wars Reissue Scorponok Out In


Attention UK collectors. We can report that*the new Generations Legacy Selects Lift-Ticket &#38; Vintage Beast Wars Reissue Scorponok are out in the UK. Both figures were spotted at*Forbidden planet store in Belfast by*2005 Boards member*Gumblor Gimbles. Happy hunting!

The post Generations Legacy Selects Lift-Ticket & Vintage Beast Wars Reissue Scorponok Out In The UK appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



