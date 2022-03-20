|
Generations Legacy Selects Lift-Ticket & Vintage Beast Wars Reissue Scorponok Out In
Attention UK collectors. We can report that*the new Generations Legacy Selects Lift-Ticket & Vintage Beast Wars Reissue Scorponok are out in the UK. Both figures were spotted at*Forbidden planet store in Belfast by*2005 Boards member*Gumblor Gimbles. Happy hunting!
The UK
