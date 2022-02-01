Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,015

Yolopark Bumblebee Movie Earth Mode Optimus Prime PLAMO (Model Kit) ? New Promotional





Yolopark*have uploaded, via their Yolopark*have uploaded, via their Facebook and Instagram accounts, a new gallery of promotional images of their*Bumblebee Movie Earth Mode Optimus Prime PLAMO (Model Kit). This is a 30-cm tall non-transforming Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime model kit designed after his Earth Mode as seen in the movie. The images show off the poseability of this model kit with Optimus Prime in some dynamic poses holding his gun and his battle axe. This figure is scheduled for release by June 2022 and pre-orders for this figure have started to show up via our sponsors links below. Sponsors links:*

