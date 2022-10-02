Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Official Transformers G1 Optimus Prime 1oz Silver Coin Images


New Zealand MINT, specialized in fine mint collectible coins, have update their website with images and information of a new officially licensed*Transformers G1 Optimus Prime 1oz silver coin. This is a very elegant*1-ounce coin of pure silver (4 cm diameter) with a face value of just NZ$2 but listed for $99.00 with worldwide shipping included. Limited to*3,000 unites, each coin has a 4 cm diameter, and comes in a really nice G1 themed box.*The coin itself will be one of the last to be minted with Queen Elizabeth on the back. See all the mirrored stock images and product &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Official Transformers G1 Optimus Prime 1oz Silver Coin Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



