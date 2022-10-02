New Zealand MINT, specialized in fine mint collectible coins, have update their website
with images and information of a new officially licensed*Transformers G1 Optimus Prime 1oz silver coin. This is a very elegant*1-ounce coin of pure silver (4 cm diameter) with a face value of just NZ$2 but listed for $99.00 with worldwide shipping included. Limited to*3,000 unites, each coin has a 4 cm diameter, and comes in a really nice G1 themed box.*The coin itself will be one of the last to be minted with Queen Elizabeth on the back. See all the mirrored stock images and product » Continue Reading.
