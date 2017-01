Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,805

Target Price Tags Reveal Transformers Movie Toy Prices



Looks like those Transformers:The Last Knight toys may be hitting shelves a bit earlier than expected. Thanks to 2005 Boards members quantumhawk and Ikkstakk we have word that price tags for Transformers Movie 5 Voyagers are present on the shelves after a recent Target isle reset. The DPCI number is 087-06-7326 and the price is 29.99 for the Voyager class figures. No deluxes or other size classes are present so it’s possible this is a reserved space for the



