Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,805

Rescue Bots Arctic and Rock Rescue Team Out at Retail



More Rescue Bots are coming your way as 2 new sets have hit retail. The Arctic and Rock Rescue Team sets are out now. The Rock squad features Bumblebee with Cody Burns, Talon and Hunter and the Arctic squad features Boulder with Graham Burns and Windchill. They were found in the San Jose Target for $19.99 USD. Thanks to JukeOutlander on the boards for the heads up!



The post







More... More Rescue Bots are coming your way as 2 new sets have hit retail. The Arctic and Rock Rescue Team sets are out now. The Rock squad features Bumblebee with Cody Burns, Talon and Hunter and the Arctic squad features Boulder with Graham Burns and Windchill. They were found in the San Jose Target for $19.99 USD. Thanks to JukeOutlander on the boards for the heads up!The post Rescue Bots Arctic and Rock Rescue Team Out at Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th



__________________