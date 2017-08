Perfect Effect PC-20 Black Ginrai

Via Perfect Effect Facebook *we have images of their next release:*PC-20 Black Ginrai.* This black repaint of their previous PC-16 is designed to work with the Comicon Exclusive Primitive Optimus Prime. This set will include: Black Ginrai (x1) Breastplate (x1) Interchangeable hands (x2) Laser gun (x1) Neck kit (x1) Combine helmet (x1) The set is scheduled for release in November 2017. You can check the pictures after the jump and then sound off your impressions at the 2005 Boards!