Diamond Comics Shipping List For August 16th
Hat tip to TFW2005 member D-Drive for providing us with the comics shipping list for next week, August 16th. Check out what’s in stores and update your shopping list. REVOLUTIONARIES #7 (also shipping subscription A, B and 1-in-10 variants) (W) John Barber (A) Fico Ossio (CA) John Royle SGT. SAVAGE VS G.I. JOE! The greatest hero of World War II is back-and not for the first time! Vanishing on the battlefields of Europe while fighting robotic soldiers, Sgt. Robert Steven Savage reappeared-in the extreme era of the 1990s! Now he’s reborn again-a ’40s hero with a ’90s ‘tude… and G.I. » Continue Reading.
