|
Andrew Griffith To Fill In On Art For IDW Optimus Prime #12
Some great news for IDW Optimus Prime readers. Thanks to our friends from*TransMissions Podcast
*we can announce that*Andrew Griffith is going to Fill In On Art For IDW Optimus Prime #12. Andrew was invited to the podcast this week and he revealed that he’s filling in for Kei Zama on Optimus Prime #12. It’s his first Transformers book in at least a year, and we know fans love his work. We are glad to have him back in a Transformers title. You can read on for further details on our 2005 Boards!
