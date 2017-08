Andrew Griffith To Fill In On Art For IDW Optimus Prime #12

Some great news for IDW Optimus Prime readers. Thanks to our friends from* TransMissions Podcast *we can announce that*Andrew Griffith is going to Fill In On Art For IDW Optimus Prime #12. Andrew was invited to the podcast this week and he revealed that he's filling in for Kei Zama on Optimus Prime #12. It's his first Transformers book in at least a year, and we know fans love his work. We are glad to have him back in a Transformers title. You can read on for further details on our 2005 Boards!