Attention collectors. The new Flame Toys event exclusives*Kuro Kara Kuri Dark Star Saber & Furai Model Clear IDW Optimus Prime*are up for pre-order via Bluefin Website.
These items are part of the San Diego Comic-Con At Home online exclusives. Click on the following links to grab these great new variants: Star Saber Alternative “Transformers”, Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri Optimus Prime IDW (Clear Ver) “Transformers”, Flame Toys Furai Model
