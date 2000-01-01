|
Re: The Worst G1 Transformers Series
Can't say I've watched all of them in their entirely.
So, not really qualified to vote here.
I had started watching the Japanese series... was getting into it -- I'm somewhere near the start of Victory.
I had started watching Beast Wars -- figured I should give it a shot... But I'm stuck in early episodes and haven't been able to get into it.
I get stopped in these series because of life -- hard to watch consistently without much free time during the day -- my only time to watch stuff is at night, so I keep falling asleep.
Last edited by steamwhistle; Today at 02:37 PM.