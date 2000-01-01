Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
View Poll Results: The worst G1 series
Original Sunbow 0 0%
Headmasters 1 33.33%
Victory 1 33.33%
Master God Force 0 0%
Beast Wars 0 0%
Beast Wars 2 1 33.33%
Voters: 3. You may not vote on this poll

Today, 02:23 PM   #1
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
UsernamePrime's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 253
The Worst G1 Transformers Series
Sunbow, Headmasters, God Force, Victory, and Beast Wars 1 and 2. What do you say is the worst G1 series?


I can't bother asking which you think is the best as Sunbow and Beast Wars will be the top 2, too predictable.
Last edited by UsernamePrime; Today at 02:27 PM.
Today, 02:30 PM   #2
steamwhistle
Alternator
steamwhistle's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2012
Location: Niagara, Ontario
Posts: 966
Re: The Worst G1 Transformers Series
certainly this will prompt pleasant and happy discussion.

Today, 02:31 PM   #3
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
UsernamePrime's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 253
Re: The Worst G1 Transformers Series
Quote:
Originally Posted by steamwhistle View Post
certainly this will prompt pleasant and happy discussion.

made choices public to ensure it
Today, 02:32 PM   #4
steamwhistle
Alternator
steamwhistle's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2012
Location: Niagara, Ontario
Posts: 966
Re: The Worst G1 Transformers Series
Can't say I've watched all of them in their entirely.
So, not really qualified to vote here.

I had started watching the Japanese series... was getting into it -- I'm somewhere near the start of Victory.

I had started watching Beast Wars -- figured I should give it a shot... But I'm stuck in early episodes and haven't been able to get into it.

I get stopped in these series because of life -- hard to watch consistently without much free time during the day -- my only time to watch stuff is at night, so I keep falling asleep.
Today, 02:34 PM   #5
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
UsernamePrime's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 253
Re: The Worst G1 Transformers Series
Im trying to watch Beast Wars 2 to finish the list, emphasis on "trying"
Today, 02:50 PM   #6
RNSrobot
Nexus Maximus
RNSrobot's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Edmonton AB
Posts: 2,360
Send a message via AIM to RNSrobot
Re: The Worst G1 Transformers Series
Quote:
Originally Posted by steamwhistle View Post
Can't say I've watched all of them in their entirely.
So, not really qualified to vote here.

I had started watching the Japanese series... was getting into it -- I'm somewhere near the start of Victory.

I had started watching Beast Wars -- figured I should give it a shot... But I'm stuck in early episodes and haven't been able to get into it.

I get stopped in these series because of life -- hard to watch consistently without much free time during the day -- my only time to watch stuff is at night, so I keep falling asleep.
Hell I almost suggest starting with season 2. But be is one of the sheer high points of the entire franchise.
