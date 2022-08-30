Via*Cang Toys Weibo
*we can share for you images of the color prototype of their CT-Chiyou-08 Rusirius & CT-Chiyou-05 Thorilla. This new take on the G1 Predacons brings us a very interesting design, stylized for sure but still recognizable as the classic G1 characters plus some new additions to the group. Rusirius*is a completely new character which transforms into a wolf and it can also convert into the foot of the Thunderking (Predaking) combiner. It*will be included with*CT-Chiyou-05 Thorilla. Cang Toys have also shared updated deco images of their Thorilla figure. It is a completely new character who transforms into » Continue Reading.
The post Cang Toys CT-Chiyou-08 Rusirius & CT-Chiyou-05 Thorilla Color Prototypes
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...