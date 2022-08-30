Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 01:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,857
DNA Design Upgrade Kits DK-14S For Premium Finish Ultra Magnus & DK-14S For Shattered


Third Party company DNA Design have just update their Facebook account with images of their next upgrade kits:*DK-14S For Premium Finish Ultra Magnus &#038; DK-14S For Shattered Glass Ultra Magnus. Both sets are redecos of the first DK-14 upgrade kit for Siege Ultra Magnus and they consist of a*new battle axe and hammer together with a new pair of longer and more detailed legs for the inner robot (colored to match each figure). Once installed, you get a taller combined mode for your collection display. Are these upgrade kits what you were looking for? Let us know &#187; Continue Reading.

The post DNA Design Upgrade Kits DK-14S For Premium Finish Ultra Magnus & DK-14S For Shattered Glass Ultra Magnus appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



