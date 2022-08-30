Third Party company DNA Design have just update their Facebook account with images of their next upgrade kits:*DK-14S For Premium Finish Ultra Magnus
& DK-14S For Shattered Glass Ultra Magnus.
Both sets are redecos of the first DK-14 upgrade kit for Siege Ultra Magnus
and they consist of a*new battle axe and hammer together with a new pair of longer and more detailed legs for the inner robot (colored to match each figure). Once installed, you get a taller combined mode for your collection display. Are these upgrade kits what you were looking for? Let us know » Continue Reading.
The post DNA Design Upgrade Kits DK-14S For Premium Finish Ultra Magnus & DK-14S For Shattered Glass Ultra Magnus
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...