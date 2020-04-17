|
Comic-Con 2020: Updated Badge Cancellation/Refund Policy Hints at Cancellation
After the postponement of sister convention WonderCon Anaheim, the initial statement that “No one is as hopeful as we are that we will be able to celebrate #SDCC2020 together come July,” and the pausing of early bird hotel sales, Comic-Con posted
the following today: Comic-Con Cancellation/Refund Policy All individuals who purchased badges for Comic-Con 2020 will have the option to request a refund or transfer their badges to Comic-Con 2021. All 2020 badge holders will receive an email within the next week with instructions on how to request a refund. Thank you for your patience. The historical “WonderCon Anaheim » Continue Reading.
