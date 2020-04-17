Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Comic-Con 2020: Updated Badge Cancellation/Refund Policy Hints at Cancellation
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:11 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,559
Comic-Con 2020: Updated Badge Cancellation/Refund Policy Hints at Cancellation


After the postponement of sister convention WonderCon Anaheim, the initial statement that “No one is as hopeful as we are that we will be able to celebrate #SDCC2020 together come July,” and the pausing of early bird hotel sales, Comic-Con posted the following today: Comic-Con Cancellation/Refund Policy All individuals who purchased badges for Comic-Con 2020 will have the option to request a refund or transfer their badges to Comic-Con 2021. All 2020 badge holders will receive an email within the next week with instructions on how to request a refund. Thank you for your patience. The historical “WonderCon Anaheim &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Comic-Con 2020: Updated Badge Cancellation/Refund Policy Hints at Cancellation appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Takara Beast Wars Returns Blackarachnia, Tankor & Obsidian lot of 3
Transformers
Transformers WFC-S27 Decepticon Phantomstrike 4 pack (Siege Skywarp)
Transformers
transformers war for cybertron siege Phantom Strike Squadron Skywarp Wfc
Transformers
NEW HASBRO TRANSFORMERS VINTAGE G1 REISSUE SOUNDWAVE &CONDOR CASSETTE BUZZSAW
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS WAR FOR CYBERTRON TRILOGY NETFLIX VOYAGER HOTLINK ACTION FIGURE
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece MP-02 Soundwave Deception ToysRUs CIB +GIFT
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:46 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.