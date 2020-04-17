Attention Australian collectors. The new*Generations Selects Super Megatron*has been listed as EB Games and Zing exclusive for the Australian market. Ozformers Facebook
*reports that Takara Tomy*Generations Selects Super Megatron toy is now available for pre-order at the Australian EB Games
and Zing
stores. It is listed for $110 AUD ($70.00 approximately), with a $30 AUD ($19.00 approximately) deposit required when you pre-order it, either on their website, or at a store. This item is scheduled for release by September 26th, but Australian fans have to be quick to get one, since pre-orders will be closed at the end » Continue Reading.
