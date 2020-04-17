Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Generations Selects Super Megatron Available As EB Games & Zing Exclusive In Australi


Attention Australian collectors. The new*Generations Selects Super Megatron*has been listed as EB Games and Zing exclusive for the Australian market. Ozformers Facebook*reports that Takara Tomy*Generations Selects Super Megatron toy is now available for pre-order at the Australian EB Games and Zing stores. It is listed for $110 AUD ($70.00 approximately), with a $30 AUD ($19.00 approximately) deposit required when you pre-order it, either on their website, or at a store. This item is scheduled for release by September 26th, but Australian fans have to be quick to get one, since pre-orders will be closed at the end &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Generations Selects Super Megatron Available As EB Games & Zing Exclusive In Australia appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Today, 12:37 PM   #2
DanicusTF(cdn)
Re: Generations Selects Super Megatron Available As EB Games & Zing Exclusive In Aust
I wonder if this will be the case in Canada
Today, 12:55 PM   #3
wervenom
Re: Generations Selects Super Megatron Available As EB Games & Zing Exclusive In Aust
Interesting
