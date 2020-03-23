|
Diamond Comic Distributors: The Other Side of COVID-19, Resuming Distribution in May
TFW2005 member Gaastra updates our previous coverage of halted
comics shipments with word that Diamond Comic Distributors plans to resume distribution of new weekly product. A letter sent to publishers and retailers reads, in part: While there are many steps and conversations that need to happen between today and resuming distribution of new weekly product, we are currently targeting mid- to late-May with the hope that, as an industry, we can all work toward that timeframe. Of course, as we have all seen, target dates sometimes need to be adjusted in this ever-changing new-normal. But we cannot wait for » Continue Reading.
