Super_Megatron
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  February Week 4


February is ending with several new sightings around the world, courtesy of 2005 Board members. Germany get more Kingdom figures in shelves, Indonesia receives new Studio Series waves, and more Kingdom toys have surfaced in Italy and New Zealand. Generations Selects Deep Cover has been spotted in Philippines and new Authentics toys and official merchandise have been found in Russia. Kingdom Wave 1 Core, Deluxe &#38; Leader And Wave 2 Voyager In Germany *Several of our 2005 Board German resiedents report sightings of Leader Megatron and Optimus Prime, Core Optimus Prime Rattrap and Vertebreak, Deluxe Cheetor and Paleotrex at*Müller &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  February Week 4 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



