HELP! Need a picture of G1 Hot Rod's Tech Spec from a Canadian Box. I'm working on a ...thing.

I need a clear, high quality image of an original G1 Hot Rod tech spec from its Canadian release.

Not from a reissue. It's got to be from an 80's one.

The image should include the English and French, s'il vous plaît.



Can anyone help? Please send a private message.

You will be credited for your contribution and the world will know of your heroic deed.





