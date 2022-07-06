Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Masterpiece Beast Wars MP-48+ Dark Amber Leo Prime Official Web Manga/Comic
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,552
Masterpiece Beast Wars MP-48+ Dark Amber Leo Prime Official Web Manga/Comic


The official Takara Tomy website*have uploaded a new official web manga/comic with the background story of the recently revealed*Masterpiece Beast Wars MP-48+ Dark Amber Leo Prime. This is a 13-page manga which shows the origin of this black redeco of Lio Convoy for the Japanese continuity. The manga is in Japanese, but we can identify some characters. A blue Airazor redeco (desing based in the new Kingdom Airazor) crashed on an unknown planet with a mysterious cargo which seems to be green Lio Convoy from the Beast Wars II cartoon. They have to face a Transmetal 2 Jawbreaker &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Masterpiece Beast Wars MP-48+ Dark Amber Leo Prime Official Web Manga/Comic appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:07 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.