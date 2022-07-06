The official Takara Tomy website
Masterpiece Beast Wars MP-48+ Dark Amber Leo Prime. This is a 13-page manga which shows the origin of this black redeco of Lio Convoy for the Japanese continuity. The manga is in Japanese, but we can identify some characters. A blue Airazor redeco (desing based in the new Kingdom Airazor) crashed on an unknown planet with a mysterious cargo which seems to be green Lio Convoy from the Beast Wars II cartoon. They have to face a Transmetal 2 Jawbreaker » Continue Reading.
