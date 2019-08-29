|
Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-45 G1 Bumblebee Ver. 2.0 Iin-Hand Images
And while most fans are still enjoying our first in-hand images
*of the new*Masterpiece MP-44 Convoy / Optimus Ver. 3.0, now we can share for you new and fresh in-hand images of the upcoming*Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-45 G1 Bumblebee Ver. 2.0. This is a new updated Masterpiece mold of the classic small yellow Autobot scout. Similar to*MP-44 Convoy / Optimus*this figure is designed with cartoon-accurate proportions in both modes. The images reveal some very interesting details about the transformation and comparison shots with the original Masterpiece MP-21 Bumblebee and several other Masterpiece figures. Talking about comparisons, it’s good to » Continue Reading.
