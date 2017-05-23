Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,689

New Prototype Images of Fans Toys FT-24 Rouge ? Masterpiece-Styled Arcee



Ever striving to give Transformers fans the figures they want and need for their collections, Fans Toys continues to expand on its upcoming ’86 movie roster with the addition of FT-24 Rouge (Masterpiece Arcee). She is obviously meant to scale with their upcoming releases of Hoodlum (Hot Rod), Koot (Kup) and Apache (Springer) as well as their already released Sovereign (Galvatron). Thanks to board member and Fans Toys spokesman dalianjj, we now have official prototype images of Rouge which showcase the articulation and attention to detail that we have come to expect from Fans Toys’ figures. In addition, these pictures



