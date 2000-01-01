WereDragon EX Beasty Join Date: Jun 2014 Location: Vancouver Posts: 322

Cracks in CW/UW Afterburner Windscreen So some of my friends have noticed that cracks are appearing on their CW and UW Afterburners on the windshield/canopy part of the motorcycle. Specifically, the cracks appear at the bottom of the clear portion of the windshield (roughly where the Autobot logo is on the UW version of the figure) near where the windshield is pinned to the figure with the hinge.



I'm assuming it may have something to do with the fact that the top of the windshield is meant to peg into the figure itself for motorcycle mode, and I think doing so (and also unpegging the windshield from the figure for transformation) might put stress on the plastic where the hinge is.



The HFG for the UW figure is also supposed to store on motorcycle mode by pegging into a hole on the top of the windshield, as the instructions say, and I suspect doing that might also lead to the windshield cracking, especially when you put in and take out the HFG.



So what I'm wondering is whether or not anyone else has experienced the same issue and whether it can be fixed. If not, does anyone know what to do to prevent it occurring in the first place? Admittedly, the issue has made me nervous for my own figures in that regard. I suppose using clear plastic for that part may not have been the best design choice, since clear plastic seems to have that reputation for not being able to take stress as well as other types of plastic without cracking.