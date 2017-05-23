Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 02:51 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,689
IDW Transformers August 2017 Solicitations


We are already onto August this year. Thanks to Forces Of Geek, we have with us the list of*IDW Transformers*Solicitations for the aforementioned month of 2017. This August we will see… Rom Vs. Transformers: Shining Armor #2 (of 5)Cover A: Alex Milne Rom Vs. Transformers: Shining Armor #2 (of 5) Cover B: Nick Roche Rom Vs. Transformers: Shining Armor #2 (of 5)Cover C: Bart Sears Optimus Prime #10Cover A: Kei Zama Optimus Prime #10Cover B: Casey W. Coller Optimus Prime #10Cover C: Andrew Griffith Transformers: Lost Light #9Cover A: Jack Lawrence Transformers: Lost Light #9Cover B: Nick Roche Transformers: &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDW Transformers August 2017 Solicitations appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



