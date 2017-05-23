Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,689

Bolivian Man Builds Transformers-Themed Houses



Here’s something you don’t see everyday.*Santos Churata; a huge fan of the Transformers franchise*uses his passion to design of eye-catching houses for the rich. “Churata says that he has been a fan of superhero and robot comics and movies for as long as he can remember, and that his life-long passion has given him all kinds of interesting ideas for architectural design. Santos is not a professional architect, but claims to have mastered the necessary skills to design and build large, intricate houses by working alongside his father, an actual architect, since he was 16 years old. After seeing his



The post







More... Here’s something you don’t see everyday.*Santos Churata; a huge fan of the Transformers franchise*uses his passion to design of eye-catching houses for the rich. “Churata says that he has been a fan of superhero and robot comics and movies for as long as he can remember, and that his life-long passion has given him all kinds of interesting ideas for architectural design. Santos is not a professional architect, but claims to have mastered the necessary skills to design and build large, intricate houses by working alongside his father, an actual architect, since he was 16 years old. After seeing his » Continue Reading. The post Bolivian Man Builds Transformers-Themed Houses appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th



__________________