Old Today, 08:37 AM   #1
Ringo
Generation 1
Join Date: Jul 2016
Location: Refugee from Cybertron
Posts: 11
WANTED! TFCON Maketoys Maestro(G2 Jazz)
Looking to get this guy,since Im in the US and couldnt make it to TFCON.
Please pm me with offers for this.
Thank you!
Old Today, 09:14 AM   #2
Mega Truck
Generation 2
Join Date: Aug 2016
Location: Markham Ont
Posts: 194
Re: WANTED! TFCON Maketoys Maestro(G2 Jazz)
Zuffyprime is selling his I think. $140 cdn was the cost at the show... I think he's asking that
Old Today, 09:15 AM   #3
Mega Truck
Generation 2
Join Date: Aug 2016
Location: Markham Ont
Posts: 194
Re: WANTED! TFCON Maketoys Maestro(G2 Jazz)
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=73182
