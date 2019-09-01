Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Robots in Disguise 2001 Voice Actor Michael Lindsay (Skid-Z And Rollbar) Passed Away
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:01 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 43,380
Robots in Disguise 2001 Voice Actor Michael Lindsay (Skid-Z And Rollbar) Passed Away


Mr*Michael Lindsay,*who became part of the Transformers franchise as Skid-Z and Rollbar in*Robots in Disguise 2001 cartoon,*passed away last Saturday, according to several Twitter posts. Besides his roles as the fast and cheerful Autobot Skid-Z and the serious Decepticon Rollbar, Mr. Linsay was known for his work in several anime series like Akira, Code Geass, Zatch, Naruto and Bleach. One of his most remarkable roles was as*Joe Kido and Greymon in the original Digimon series. You can read more about his career on this article on Comicbook.com. We offer our heartfelt condolences to his family and &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Robots in Disguise 2001 Voice Actor Michael Lindsay (Skid-Z And Rollbar) Passed Away appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS POWER CORE COMBINER SERIES lot of 6 brand new sealed
Transformers
Hasbro - Transformers Masterpiece Grimlock MP03 - TRU Exclusive - MIB
Transformers
Transformers Maketoys MTRM-CF01 SOLARFLARE MISB
Transformers
G1 Transformers Large Lot Of Figures Parts Accessories
Transformers
Transformers X-Transbots Apollyon Masterpiece Megatron Used MX-1 Used
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:15 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.