|
Robots in Disguise 2001 Voice Actor Michael Lindsay (Skid-Z And Rollbar) Passed Away
Mr*Michael Lindsay,*who became part of the Transformers franchise as Skid-Z and Rollbar in*Robots in Disguise 2001 cartoon,*passed away last Saturday, according to several Twitter posts
. Besides his roles as the fast and cheerful Autobot Skid-Z and the serious Decepticon Rollbar, Mr. Linsay was known for his work in several anime series like Akira, Code Geass, Zatch, Naruto and Bleach. One of his most remarkable roles was as*Joe Kido and Greymon in the original Digimon series. You can read more about his career on this article on Comicbook.com
. We offer our heartfelt condolences to his family and » Continue Reading.
