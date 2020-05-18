|
Fans Hobby MB-17 Armada Megatron Prototype
Via Fans Hobby Facebook
*we can share for you images of their*MB-17 Armada Megatron Prototype*for your viewing pleasure. This is the Fans Hobby’s second take on Armada characters following their impressive MB-15 Naval Commander
(Armada Optimus Prime). Fans Hobby is bringing us the Decepticon Leader from the Armada series trying to recreate the animation design. This figure will also include Megatron’s Minicon Leader-1. Keep in mind that this is a very early prototype and changes will be done in the future. Stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images and then » Continue Reading.
