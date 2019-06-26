|
War For Cybertron Astrotrain, Apeface, Spinister and Crosshairs Revealed
Via Screenrant
we have our first look at four new War for Cybertron Siege figures. Two of these were long rumored, the other two are pleasant surpries. First up we have a confirmed rumor; Leader class Astrotrain! He’s got both his original shuttle and locomotive modes and looks very close to the Generation 1 original. In fact, this is possibly the best looking of the three modern Astrotrains. Next we have the rumored Voyager class Apeface. Like Astrotrain Apeface is a triple changer with both his original alternate modes – his cybernetic ape mode and also his spaceship mode. » Continue Reading.
TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT
Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists
Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention full details and tickets now online at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets
Special guests include Blu Mankuma
the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars, Michael Chain
the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1, Stephen Keener
the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator Bob Budiansky
, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman
, Transformers toy and franchise designer Aaron Archer
, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne
, Jack Lawrence
, Kei Zama
and Livio Ramondelli
.
TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block is also online
.