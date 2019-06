War For Cybertron Astrotrain, Apeface, Spinister and Crosshairs Revealed

Via Screenrant we have our first look at four new War for Cybertron Siege figures. Two of these were long rumored, the other two are pleasant surpries. First up we have a confirmed rumor; Leader class Astrotrain! He's got both his original shuttle and locomotive modes and looks very close to the Generation 1 original. In fact, this is possibly the best looking of the three modern Astrotrains. Next we have the rumored Voyager class Apeface. Like Astrotrain Apeface is a triple changer with both his original alternate modes – his cybernetic ape mode and also his spaceship mode.