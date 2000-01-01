down_shift Moderator Join Date: May 2008 Location: Burlington Posts: 4,750

Titans Returns Deluxe Wave 5 Released At Retail



Wave 5 includes



Windblade

Misfire

Twin Twist

and a repack of W2 release, Weirdwolf.



