Old Today, 08:11 AM   #1
down_shift
Moderator
Join Date: May 2008
Location: Burlington
Posts: 4,750
Titans Returns Deluxe Wave 5 Released At Retail
Thanks to multiple board members for sharing that they have found Titans Returns Wave 5 Deluxe figures out in the Canadian retail wilderness!

Wave 5 includes

Windblade
Misfire
Twin Twist
and a repack of W2 release, Weirdwolf.

Have you seen these yet? Let us know is the Canadian Transformers Sightings Forum!
