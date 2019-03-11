|
Marty Isenberg to attend TFNation 2019
TFNation have announced their latest guest for TFNation 2019. Joining the TFNation 2019 guest lineup is the one and only*Marty Isenberg
! Marty Isenberg has had a major involvement in two memorable Transformers series. He was co-editor of Beast Machines*alongside Bob Skir – a series known for being incredibly divisive in its time – but he’s perhaps better known for a certain other Transformers series that ten years later is still near and dear to many fans hearts –*Transformers Animated. Marty was the story editor for this series as well as working on the comic tie-in published by IDW. He’s » Continue Reading.
