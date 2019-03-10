Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 04:55 PM   #1
Optimus Puto
Generation 1
Join Date: Apr 2016
Location: canada
Posts: 87
Generations Metroplex + CW Devastator w/ PE kit
Selling the following

Hasbro Generations Metroplex Complete with box. $300

Combiner Wars Devastator complete with box with Perfect Effect PC 06 kit . $350

I accept CASH , ETF, or Paypal (add 4% for fees)

Prefer Meet ups but willing to ship at buyers expense
Shipping will be costly due to size of the box

Located in Brantford Ontario

May consider Trades for the following

MP-04 Optimus convoy with trailer
Xovergen TF 01 , TF02
KFC REFLECTOR
MAKETOYS REFLECTOR
MAKETOYS THUNDERMANUS
Fanstoys Phoenix
Fanstoys Tesla
Dx9 Terror
Vintage Thundercats
Vintage / SOC Voltron lions or vehicle voltron
Robotech
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 20190311_140435.jpg Views: 4 Size: 98.2 KB ID: 43067   Click image for larger version Name: 20190310_171035.jpg Views: 2 Size: 102.4 KB ID: 43068  
Reply With Quote
