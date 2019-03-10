Optimus Puto Generation 1 Join Date: Apr 2016 Location: canada Posts: 87

Generations Metroplex + CW Devastator w/ PE kit Selling the following



Hasbro Generations Metroplex Complete with box. $300



Combiner Wars Devastator complete with box with Perfect Effect PC 06 kit . $350



I accept CASH , ETF, or Paypal (add 4% for fees)



Prefer Meet ups but willing to ship at buyers expense

Shipping will be costly due to size of the box



Located in Brantford Ontario



May consider Trades for the following



MP-04 Optimus convoy with trailer

Xovergen TF 01 , TF02

KFC REFLECTOR

MAKETOYS REFLECTOR

MAKETOYS THUNDERMANUS

Fanstoys Phoenix

Fanstoys Tesla

Dx9 Terror

Vintage Thundercats

Vintage / SOC Voltron lions or vehicle voltron

