|
Generations Metroplex + CW Devastator w/ PE kit
Selling the following
Hasbro Generations Metroplex Complete with box. $300
Combiner Wars Devastator complete with box with Perfect Effect PC 06 kit . $350
I accept CASH , ETF, or Paypal (add 4% for fees)
Prefer Meet ups but willing to ship at buyers expense
Shipping will be costly due to size of the box
Located in Brantford Ontario
May consider Trades for the following
MP-04 Optimus convoy with trailer
Xovergen TF 01 , TF02
KFC REFLECTOR
MAKETOYS REFLECTOR
MAKETOYS THUNDERMANUS
Fanstoys Phoenix
Fanstoys Tesla
Dx9 Terror
Vintage Thundercats
Vintage / SOC Voltron lions or vehicle voltron
Robotech