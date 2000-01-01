View Poll Results : BW 25 Tournament - Quarterfinal Match 3: Blackarachnia vs. Transmetal Megatron Blackarachnia 1 20.00% Transmetal Megatron 4 80.00%

Today, 03:58 PM #1 Outtsyder Another 1 Bites The Dust Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Parts Unknown Posts: 484 Beast Wars 25 Tournament, Match 19 - Quarterfinal 3: Blackarachnia vs. TM Megatron

In selecting the winner, decide which one is more likely to force their opponent into submission or surrender, or a knockout for at least a 10-second period. Outright destruction is not necessary, though possible.

Please note: this is to determine who would win a fight between the combatants, not which character is more popular.

The winner of this match will advance to the Semifinals (which begins next week Sunday, March 21). If a draw is reached in this poll, both combatants will be eliminated from the Tournament.





Match 19: Blackarachnia vs. Transmetal Megatron



Blackarachnia (Predacon) - Femme fatale of the Predacons; sultry, devious, sharp-witted, and proudly independent. Transforms into a black widow spider; bite injects cyber venom that attacks targets neurocircuitry. As robot, weapons include eight arm-mounted spider-leg rapid-fire machine guns, and a hand-held launcher that shoots cyber-venom missiles and web-lined grappling hooks. Cruiserweight size allows amazing acrobatic agility and a variety of martial arts maneuvers, but armor and strength are below average.

{Received a bye in Round 1; defeated Onyx Primal (92.3%) in Round 2.}



Megatron (Transmetal) (Predacon) - Predacon Commander motivated by acquiring and using power at any cost. Among the most physically powerful, perhaps the most intelligent Predacon on many levels. As Transmetal Tyrannosaurus Rex, jaws have crushing bite; deploys hip-mounted VTOL turbofans for flight. As robot, has twin shoulder-mounted blaster guns, and pincer-tipped cutlass that doubles as plasma cannon. Cunning master of strategy (short- and long-term), combat, and psychology, but arrogance and unchecked ego could be his undoing.

{Received a bye in Round 1; defeated Tigatron (81.3%) in Round 2.}





This poll concludes this Wednesday afternoon (around 4pm ET). Later that night will be the last match of the Tournament Quarterfinals. We're now midway through the Quarterfinals of the Beast Wars 25 Dream Combat Tournament; you can see links to the first and second matches of this round for their respective results. As before, the poll for this match lasts for three days, and short profiles for each combatant have been provided.In selecting the winner, decide which one is more likely to force their opponent into submission or surrender, or a knockout for at least a 10-second period. Outright destruction is not necessary, though possible.Please note: this is to determine who would win a fight between the combatants, not which character is more popular.The winner of this match will advance to the Semifinals (which begins next week Sunday, March 21). If a draw is reached in this poll, both combatants will be eliminated from the Tournament.- Femme fatale of the Predacons; sultry, devious, sharp-witted, and proudly independent. Transforms into a black widow spider; bite injects cyber venom that attacks targets neurocircuitry. As robot, weapons include eight arm-mounted spider-leg rapid-fire machine guns, and a hand-held launcher that shoots cyber-venom missiles and web-lined grappling hooks. Cruiserweight size allows amazing acrobatic agility and a variety of martial arts maneuvers, but armor and strength are below average.- Predacon Commander motivated by acquiring and using power at any cost. Among the most physically powerful, perhaps the most intelligent Predacon on many levels. As Transmetal Tyrannosaurus Rex, jaws have crushing bite; deploys hip-mounted VTOL turbofans for flight. As robot, has twin shoulder-mounted blaster guns, and pincer-tipped cutlass that doubles as plasma cannon. Cunning master of strategy (short- and long-term), combat, and psychology, but arrogance and unchecked ego could be his undoing.This poll concludes this Wednesday afternoon (around 4pm ET). Later that night will be the last match of the Tournament Quarterfinals.



Creative arts page: Scorpion's Heart Overnight Creations

https://www.facebook.com/ScorpionsHeart.SHOC/



Feedback thread: https://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=33913



"Study the great, and become greater."

- Michael Jackson

"Who are we, if not measured by our impact on others?"

- Carl Sagan __________________ Today, 04:24 PM #2 evenstaves you renegade maverick Join Date: Mar 2017 Location: les Milles Isles Posts: 1,226 Re: Beast Wars 25 Tournament, Match 19 - Quarterfinal 3: Blackarachnia vs. TM Megatro "Then or now, Blackarachnia, there will be no more betrayals!"



Sorry legs; there's a reason she had to be sneaky about taking control/getting power, and that's because she can't take him 1-on-1 (espec TM)

my Wanted thread

my Feedback thread __________________

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

