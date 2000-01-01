Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
View Poll Results: BW 25 Tournament - Quarterfinal Match 3: Blackarachnia vs. Transmetal Megatron
Blackarachnia 1 20.00%
Transmetal Megatron 4 80.00%
Voters: 5. You may not vote on this poll

Beast Wars 25 Tournament, Match 19 - Quarterfinal 3: Blackarachnia vs. TM Megatron
We're now midway through the Quarterfinals of the Beast Wars 25 Dream Combat Tournament; you can see links to the first and second matches of this round for their respective results. As before, the poll for this match lasts for three days, and short profiles for each combatant have been provided.
In selecting the winner, decide which one is more likely to force their opponent into submission or surrender, or a knockout for at least a 10-second period. Outright destruction is not necessary, though possible.
Please note: this is to determine who would win a fight between the combatants, not which character is more popular.
The winner of this match will advance to the Semifinals (which begins next week Sunday, March 21). If a draw is reached in this poll, both combatants will be eliminated from the Tournament.


Match 19: Blackarachnia vs. Transmetal Megatron

Blackarachnia (Predacon) - Femme fatale of the Predacons; sultry, devious, sharp-witted, and proudly independent. Transforms into a black widow spider; bite injects cyber venom that attacks targets neurocircuitry. As robot, weapons include eight arm-mounted spider-leg rapid-fire machine guns, and a hand-held launcher that shoots cyber-venom missiles and web-lined grappling hooks. Cruiserweight size allows amazing acrobatic agility and a variety of martial arts maneuvers, but armor and strength are below average.
{Received a bye in Round 1; defeated Onyx Primal (92.3%) in Round 2.}

Megatron (Transmetal) (Predacon) - Predacon Commander motivated by acquiring and using power at any cost. Among the most physically powerful, perhaps the most intelligent Predacon on many levels. As Transmetal Tyrannosaurus Rex, jaws have crushing bite; deploys hip-mounted VTOL turbofans for flight. As robot, has twin shoulder-mounted blaster guns, and pincer-tipped cutlass that doubles as plasma cannon. Cunning master of strategy (short- and long-term), combat, and psychology, but arrogance and unchecked ego could be his undoing.
{Received a bye in Round 1; defeated Tigatron (81.3%) in Round 2.}


This poll concludes this Wednesday afternoon (around 4pm ET). Later that night will be the last match of the Tournament Quarterfinals.
Creative arts page: Scorpion's Heart Overnight Creations
https://www.facebook.com/ScorpionsHeart.SHOC/

Feedback thread: https://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=33913

"Study the great, and become greater."
- Michael Jackson
"Who are we, if not measured by our impact on others?"
- Carl Sagan
Re: Beast Wars 25 Tournament, Match 19 - Quarterfinal 3: Blackarachnia vs. TM Megatro
"Then or now, Blackarachnia, there will be no more betrayals!"

Sorry legs; there's a reason she had to be sneaky about taking control/getting power, and that's because she can't take him 1-on-1 (espec TM)
