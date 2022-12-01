Hey guys!
Just wondering if anyone here plays the Transformers tabletop roleplaying game by Renegade Game studios?
https://renegadegamestudios.com/game...eplaying-game/
I ran a 2 day con game at convention here in Guelph a few months ago and had a really fun time with it.
Here is what I wrote for my players that weekend
It is the year 2005. The treacherous
Decepticons have conquered the Autobots'
home planet of Cybertron. But from
secret staging grounds on two of
Cybertron's moons the valiant Autobots
prepare to retake their homeland
Greetings fellow Autobots, I am Optimus Prime and I come to you in our hour of greatest need. We stand at the edge of a turning point in our war against the Decepitcons. We are low on energon and don't have enough to power a full scale assault against Megatron's forces.
However, we do have knowledge on where Decepticon stockpiles are hidden on Cybertron and on Earth itself. Our forces are lay in wait on the Cybertronian moons and await resupply and thats where I need you. We require brave soliders willing to strike from the shadows and sabotage and disrupt Decepticons wherever they are. We need time to make a run successful run to Autobot city before we can make our move to retake Cybertron itself.
We can win this war and we can win today. Cybertron has long suffered under Megatron's tyranical rule and been torturned by Shockwave's experiments. Cybertron and the entire galaxy needs to be rid of the Decepticon threat and I wouldn't ask you to do something I wouldn't do myself, I need you, I need you to help give freedom to your fellow Cybertronians.
Freedom is the right of all sentient beings.
Autobots, TRANSFORM AND ROLL OUT!