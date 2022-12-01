Today, 04:39 PM #1 Birdman Generation 1 Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Guelph,Ontario Posts: 25 Transforners RPG



Just wondering if anyone here plays the Transformers tabletop roleplaying game by Renegade Game studios?



https://renegadegamestudios.com/game...eplaying-game/



I ran a 2 day con game at convention here in Guelph a few months ago and had a really fun time with it.





Here is what I wrote for my players that weekend



It is the year 2005. The treacherous

Decepticons have conquered the Autobots'

home planet of Cybertron. But from

secret staging grounds on two of

Cybertron's moons the valiant Autobots

prepare to retake their homeland





Greetings fellow Autobots, I am Optimus Prime and I come to you in our hour of greatest need. We stand at the edge of a turning point in our war against the Decepitcons. We are low on energon and don't have enough to power a full scale assault against Megatron's forces.



However, we do have knowledge on where Decepticon stockpiles are hidden on Cybertron and on Earth itself. Our forces are lay in wait on the Cybertronian moons and await resupply and thats where I need you. We require brave soliders willing to strike from the shadows and sabotage and disrupt Decepticons wherever they are. We need time to make a run successful run to Autobot city before we can make our move to retake Cybertron itself.



We can win this war and we can win today. Cybertron has long suffered under Megatron's tyranical rule and been torturned by Shockwave's experiments. Cybertron and the entire galaxy needs to be rid of the Decepticon threat and I wouldn't ask you to do something I wouldn't do myself, I need you, I need you to help give freedom to your fellow Cybertronians.



Freedom is the right of all sentient beings.



Autobots, TRANSFORM AND ROLL OUT! Hey guys!Just wondering if anyone here plays the Transformers tabletop roleplaying game by Renegade Game studios?I ran a 2 day con game at convention here in Guelph a few months ago and had a really fun time with it.Here is what I wrote for my players that weekendIt is the year 2005. The treacherousDecepticons have conquered the Autobots'home planet of Cybertron. But fromsecret staging grounds on two ofCybertron's moons the valiant Autobotsprepare to retake their homelandGreetings fellow Autobots, I am Optimus Prime and I come to you in our hour of greatest need. We stand at the edge of a turning point in our war against the Decepitcons. We are low on energon and don't have enough to power a full scale assault against Megatron's forces.However, we do have knowledge on where Decepticon stockpiles are hidden on Cybertron and on Earth itself. Our forces are lay in wait on the Cybertronian moons and await resupply and thats where I need you. We require brave soliders willing to strike from the shadows and sabotage and disrupt Decepticons wherever they are. We need time to make a run successful run to Autobot city before we can make our move to retake Cybertron itself.We can win this war and we can win today. Cybertron has long suffered under Megatron's tyranical rule and been torturned by Shockwave's experiments. Cybertron and the entire galaxy needs to be rid of the Decepticon threat and I wouldn't ask you to do something I wouldn't do myself, I need you, I need you to help give freedom to your fellow Cybertronians.Freedom is the right of all sentient beings.Autobots, TRANSFORM AND ROLL OUT!

Mike Ashkewe

Host / Producer

This week in geek



Website:

Email: __________________Mike AshkeweHost / ProducerThis week in geekWebsite: www.thisweekingeek.net Email: feedback@thisweekingeek.net

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

