Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Transforners RPG
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:39 PM   #1
Birdman
Generation 1
Birdman's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Guelph,Ontario
Posts: 25
Send a message via MSN to Birdman Send a message via Skype™ to Birdman
Transforners RPG
Hey guys!

Just wondering if anyone here plays the Transformers tabletop roleplaying game by Renegade Game studios?

https://renegadegamestudios.com/game...eplaying-game/

I ran a 2 day con game at convention here in Guelph a few months ago and had a really fun time with it.


Here is what I wrote for my players that weekend

It is the year 2005. The treacherous
Decepticons have conquered the Autobots'
home planet of Cybertron. But from
secret staging grounds on two of
Cybertron's moons the valiant Autobots
prepare to retake their homeland


Greetings fellow Autobots, I am Optimus Prime and I come to you in our hour of greatest need. We stand at the edge of a turning point in our war against the Decepitcons. We are low on energon and don't have enough to power a full scale assault against Megatron's forces.

However, we do have knowledge on where Decepticon stockpiles are hidden on Cybertron and on Earth itself. Our forces are lay in wait on the Cybertronian moons and await resupply and thats where I need you. We require brave soliders willing to strike from the shadows and sabotage and disrupt Decepticons wherever they are. We need time to make a run successful run to Autobot city before we can make our move to retake Cybertron itself.

We can win this war and we can win today. Cybertron has long suffered under Megatron's tyranical rule and been torturned by Shockwave's experiments. Cybertron and the entire galaxy needs to be rid of the Decepticon threat and I wouldn't ask you to do something I wouldn't do myself, I need you, I need you to help give freedom to your fellow Cybertronians.

Freedom is the right of all sentient beings.

Autobots, TRANSFORM AND ROLL OUT!
__________________
Mike Ashkewe
Host / Producer
This week in geek

Website: www.thisweekingeek.net
Email: feedback@thisweekingeek.net
Birdman is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:00 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2023, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.