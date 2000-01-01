Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 03:26 PM   #1
GotBot
Alternator
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 949
EVERYTHING Ultima Guard Review
A look at EVERYTHING about Wei Jiang's Ultima Guard, their take on Omega Supreme. I am very sorry that this is so very long, but I wanted to leave absolutely nothing out. As such, I am providing a handy-dandy index guide, so folks can find the specific information that they may want to know. Sufficed to say, none of the three options we have available for this guy are bad, and I comment on what I know about Gabriel and Terminus Giganticus throughout (even though I don't have those figures). There are things they do better and things this guy does better. A lot of it boils down to taste. So, judge for yourself. Who do you like best, and why?
Index -
0:00 - Introduction, unboxing and packaging
12.54 - Accessories and LR41 battery replacement options
19:58 - Bonus figure inspired by the character of "Doc" and comparison with voyage class Elita- 1
25.19 - How to put all parts of the toy together out-of-box
38.54 - Paint applications and articulation. I also answer the question about whether or not he can stand perfectly straight
51.23 - Strength of shoulder ratchets
53.41 - Closeups of the face and other detailing
54:45 - Size comparisons with titan class Metroplex, Fortress Maximus, Trypticon and Devastator.
1:03:35 - Robot mode lights and sounds gimmicks
1:07:00 - Transformation to base mode and all features of the shuttle component
1:28:27 - Base overview
1:32:12 - Can Fortress Maximus fit inside the track?
1:32:28 - Can Metroplex fit inside the track?
1:33:28 - Ultimate Autobot base (final evolution?) and closing thoughts
https://youtu.be/H3ZWAyYRiNM
