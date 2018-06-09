|
Transformers: Bumblebee The Movie Trailer D Rated
An upcoming*Transformers: Bumblebee The Movie Trailer D*has been rated by the British Board of Film Classification
. Following the previously reported Trailers B and C
, this fourth trailer is rated PG,*classified for a*Theatrical release with a running time of 2 minutes and 13 seconds. We still have no release date available, but we hope it might be revealed at San Diego Comicon. You can check out the trailer details after the jump. BUMBLEBEE [Trailer D] TYPE OF MEDIA FilmTrailer APPROVED RUNNING TIME 2m 13s DIRECTOR(S) Travis Knight CUT This work was passed uncut. Details Title BUMBLEBEE Title Information Trailer » Continue Reading.
