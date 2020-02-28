|
Takara Tomy Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-48 Lio Convoy Step-By-Step Transformation Video
Takara Tomy YouTube channel
*have just uploaded a new step-by-step transformation video of their new*Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-48 Lio Convoy. This is a very detailed video with each part and step highlighted. We are sure it will be a great and useful video for anyone who is interested in this new Masterpiece mold. Lio Convoy transformation proves to be a great improvement over the original figure bringing a cartoon-accurate lion and robot mode. We hope more videos like this one would be released in the future for any Masterpiece or other Transformers figure. The original video is region-locked, but we » Continue Reading.
The post Takara Tomy Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-48 Lio Convoy Step-By-Step Transformation Video
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2020
will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.