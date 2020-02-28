Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,314

More... The official Transformers YouTube channel *have uploaded the new Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Season 2 Trailer. The series, aimed to small kids, features the Rescue Bots Academy recruits who now enter to their second academy year. We have the return of some characters like Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Boulder and… fan-favorite T-Rex: Grimlock! Season 2 will air via Discovery Family, but the exact date is yet to be revealed. Watch the video below and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boards!The post Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Season 2 Trailer appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





80s Toy Expo 2020 will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



80s Toy Expo 2020 will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.