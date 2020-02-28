|
Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces 4 More Titan Master Attack Cards
Friday brings another round of Wave 5 reveals to close out February, from Transformers TCG Design Lead Ken Nagle
and Matt Brower
: Speed Trap Reflect Damage Autobot Gears Sabotage Review the attached artwork for play instructions, check out the updated character card galleries here
, then share your deck plans on the 2005 boards!
The post Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces 4 More Titan Master Attack Cards
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2020
will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.