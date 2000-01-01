Sunstar All Hail Starscream! Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Burlington Posts: 301

TFcon 2019 (toronto) when is the hotel block being announced? Just as the title states, when will we know when the block is being put up?

- Sunstar

It's more than an Obsession; it's a lifestyle |



Evil Chefticon

Owner of __________________- SunstarIt's more than an Obsession; it's a lifestyle | Looking For Evil ChefticonOwner of starscream.ca the new Sunstar's Seeker Sanctuary Home!