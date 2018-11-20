|
James Roberts Shares a Storytelling Secret: Endings Are Easy (And Hard)
IDW Transformers: Lost Light issue 25 was released past November 7th, and it brought the gran finale of this fan-favorite Transformers comic title. It’s been a long ride that started in 2012 with “More Then Meets The eye” title, and later became “Lost Light” in 2016, but all good things have to end sometime. IDW writer and Transformers fan James Roberts was one of the keystones of this saga, and care of Escapist Magazine website
*we have access to a very interesting article where James Roberts shares his impressions and creative ideas on how easy and difficult was for him » Continue Reading.
