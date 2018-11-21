|
Transform Element TE-01 (Masterpiece Scaled G1 Optimus Prime) Color Prototype Images
Via*Transform Element Weibo
, we have our first look at the color*prototype of their impressive*TE-01*Masterpiece Scaled*G1 Optimus Prime. According to the original release information this figure will be 24 cm tall, designed in a great cartoon-accurate design. The figure is shown next to MP-10 Year Of The Horse trailer for size reference. Articulation is very impressive including wide range articulation shoulders and ankle joints. Proportions of the robot mode will sure please fans since there no trace of the wheels and the backpack is very small and integrated. Satisfied? We have also have look at the chest compartment with the » Continue Reading.
The post Transform Element TE-01 (Masterpiece Scaled G1 Optimus Prime) Color Prototype Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con
will be Sunday, January 27th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.