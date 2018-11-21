Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,509

Transformers writer Flint Dille at TFcon Los Angeles 2019



TFcon is very pleased to welcome back Generation 1 writer*Flint Dille*as a guest at Los Angeles 2019. Flint is a writer and story editor who wrote episodes for numerous Sunbow Productions in the 1980s, including G.I. Joe, Inhumanoids, Visionaries, and The Transformers. As a story editor on the original Transformers cartoon, he was responsible for approving and supervising the writing of scripts, as well as maintaining continuity, and developing the origin of the Transformers. Flint Dille*is presented by*



TFcon is very pleased to welcome back Generation 1 writer*Flint Dille*as a guest at Los Angeles 2019. Flint is a writer and story editor who wrote episodes for numerous Sunbow Productions in the 1980s, including G.I. Joe, Inhumanoids, Visionaries, and The Transformers. As a story editor on the original Transformers cartoon, he was responsible for approving and supervising the writing of scripts, as well as maintaining continuity, and developing the origin of the Transformers. Flint Dille*is presented by* The Chosen Prime .





The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.