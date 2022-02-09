Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Yesterday, 11:20 PM
Super_Megatron
Transformers voice actor Grey DeLisle to attend TFcon Los Angeles 2022


TFcon is very happy to announce Grey DeLisle the voice of Arcee in the Bumblebee Movie as well as Arcee, Chromia and Elita-One in Revenge of the Fallen, and Glowstrike in Robots in Disguise will be a guest at TFcon Los Angeles 2022. Grey will be taking part in a Q&#038;A panel and autograph session with the attendees of America?s Ultimate Transformers Fan Experience. Please check the TFcon website for the full guest signing schedule prior to the event for the exact time. Grey DeLisle is presented by The Chosen Prime. Tickets on sale &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers voice actor Grey DeLisle to attend TFcon Los Angeles 2022 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



