More Transformers Listings Discovered Legacy/Evolution Deluxe Crankcase, Pointblack
Did yo think we ran out of new Transformers listings? Of course not! We some new listings in addition to the ones that have*been*discovered*throughout the last days. This time we have Cranckcase ($22.99) Pointblack ($22.99) Elita-1 ($22.99) Images of the actual figures are yet to be revealed. but feel free to share your guesses about what they might look like on the boards. Hopefully well be getting official reveals for them all any time soon.
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca