Old Today, 05:11 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,994
More Transformers Listings Discovered  Legacy/Evolution Deluxe Crankcase, Pointblack


Did yo think we ran out of new Transformers listings? Of course not! We some new listings in addition to the ones that have*been*discovered*throughout the last days. This time we have Cranckcase ($22.99) Pointblack ($22.99) Elita-1 ($22.99) Images of the actual figures are yet to be revealed. but feel free to share your guesses about what they might look like on the boards. Hopefully well be getting official reveals for them all any time soon.

Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Old Today, 05:37 PM   #2
delrue
Armada
Join Date: Sep 2020
Location: SK
Posts: 601
Re: More Transformers Listings Discovered  Legacy/Evolution Deluxe Crankcase, Pointb
Point Blank could be a really nice toy with a modern interpretation. Looking forward to seeing what they do.
