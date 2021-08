More Transformers Listings Discovered – Legacy/Evolution Deluxe Crankcase, Pointblack

Did yo think we ran out of new Transformers listings? Of course not! We some new listings in addition to the ones that have* been throughout the last days . This time we have Cranckcase ($22.99) Pointblack ($22.99) Elita-1 ($22.99) Images of the actual figures are yet to be revealed. but feel free to share your guesses about what they might look like on the boards. Hopefully we’ll be getting official reveals for them all any time soon.The post More Transformers Listings Discovered – Legacy/Evolution Deluxe Crankcase, Pointblack & Arcee appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM