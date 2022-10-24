Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers Rise Of The Beasts Marketing Campaign To Start In December


Thanks to a post via Transformers Peru and Museo Transformers*we have some new information regarding the*Transformers Rise Of The Beasts marketing campaign. After the movie was sadly postponed almost an entire year to June 9, 2023, we haven't had any major updates about it. Now, after a meeting between Hasbro Peru representatives with Transformers Peru staff, we can confirm that the*Transformers Rise Of The Beasts marketing campaign will start in December this year. While there are not much details that we are able to share yet, we now know that all material related to the toys, events and

The post Transformers Rise Of The Beasts Marketing Campaign To Start In December appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



