Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,146

Power of the Primes Rodimus and Optimus Prime ? More Stock Images



Following up on the recent showing of official Power of the Primes images, more of Rodimus and Optimus Prime have been revealed! These stock photos give us better looks at their robot and vehicle modes (with and without trailers), versus just the in-package shots we saw earlier. Check out the pics after the jump and share your thoughts and excitement for this first wave of leaders in the discussion below!



The post







More... Following up on the recent showing of official Power of the Primes images, more of Rodimus and Optimus Prime have been revealed! These stock photos give us better looks at their robot and vehicle modes (with and without trailers), versus just the in-package shots we saw earlier. Check out the pics after the jump and share your thoughts and excitement for this first wave of leaders in the discussion below!The post Power of the Primes Rodimus and Optimus Prime – More Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________