Attention collectors! An image has been surfacing over the internet and showing our possible first look at*Nighprowler, Buzzaw And Black Ironhide in their robot and alt/beast modes. Nightprowler had been rumored in our forums for a while, and now we finally have a look at this Kingdom Cheetor Redeco inspired by an unreleased Walmart exclusive BW Cheetor redeco. Then we have a look at Buzzaw, a yellow redeco of Kingdom Waspinator now featuring a new head. Finally we have proper shots of Black Ironhide or* “Blackguard”, a Diaclone inspired black redeco of Earthrise Ironhide. See all the images after the » Continue Reading.
