Today, 03:20 PM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,644
Possible First Look At Nighprowler, Buzzaw And Black Ironhide


Attention collectors! An image has been surfacing over the internet and showing our possible first look at*Nighprowler, Buzzaw And Black Ironhide in their robot and alt/beast modes. Nightprowler had been rumored in our forums for a while, and now we finally have a look at this Kingdom Cheetor Redeco inspired by an unreleased Walmart exclusive BW Cheetor redeco. Then we have a look at Buzzaw, a yellow redeco of Kingdom Waspinator now featuring a new head. Finally we have proper shots of Black Ironhide or* "Blackguard", a Diaclone inspired black redeco of Earthrise Ironhide.

The post Possible First Look At Nighprowler, Buzzaw And Black Ironhide appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



