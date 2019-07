IDW Publishing Transformers Solicitations for October 2019

Thanks to Previews World and bleedingcool.com we can now share the IDW solicitations for October 2019. October’s releases include the fifth and final issue of the Transformers/Ghostbusters: Ghosts of Cybertron*35th Anniversary*crossover series, Transformers*issue 14, and*Transformers Galaxies*issue 2. Read up on the solicitations below, and enjoy the artwork accompanying this news post – including a full-sized image of the*delightfully sinister Insecticons, before diving into the discussion on the 2005 Boards. Transformers #14 – Cover A: Angel Hernandez Brian Ruckley (w),*Anna Malkova (a), Bethany McGuire-Smith Angel Hernandez (c) Now shipping monthly!*The Ascenticon Guard, Security Operations, and The Rise are caught » Continue Reading. The post IDW Publishing Transformers Solicitations for October 2019 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM