Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Micromasters 10-Pack In-Hand Images
Twitter user @portarmy
*had uploaded a very extensive gallery of images of the*Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Micromasters 10-Pack. Almost 40 images showing packaging, individual shots of the characters in both modes, combined modes, and comparison pics with the original redecos. This pack includes the following figures: WFC-S58 Road-Police & Wheel Blaze (Redecos of Stakeout
and Red Heat
) WFC-S59 Ground Shaker & Overair (Redecos of Stormcloud
and Visper
) WFC-S60 Ricon & Irontread (Retools of the upcoming Off Road Patrol*Highjump
and Powertrain
*and our first look at these molds) WFC-S61 Nightflight & Slyhopper (Redecos of
TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT
Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists
Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention full details and tickets now online at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets
Special guests include Blu Mankuma
the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars, Michael Chain
the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1, Stephen Keener
the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator Bob Budiansky
, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman
, Transformers toy and franchise designer Aaron Archer
, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne
, Jack Lawrence
, Kei Zama
and Livio Ramondelli
.
TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block is also online
.